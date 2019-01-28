UTA Hires Digital Talent Agent Eman Redwan (Exclusive)

She previously was an agent focusing on beauty and lifestyle brand partnerships at CAA.

Digital talent agent Eman Redwan has departed CAA for UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

"As our industry continues to evolve at lightning speed, it's essential for us to have the best players on the field," UTA head of digital talent Greg Goodfried said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have Eman join our team, as she not only brings a wealth of experience but also a comprehensive understanding of the space and deep relationships across the board."

At CAA, Redwan spearheaded the beauty and lifestyle vertical within strategic brand partnerships. She bean her career as a CBS Radio account executive, then moved into the digital space as a talent manager at theAudience, where she developed influencer marketing campaigns and talent activations for Fortune 500 companies across all categories.

"UTA is taking a cutting-edge approach to representation, especially when it comes to their incredible roster of clients within the digital space," Redwan said in a statement. "During this time of rapid growth in the industry, UTA's team of agents are championing both up-and-coming and established personalities that captivate viewers across the globe. I'm thrilled to be a part of an incredible team that is cultivating a new generation of talent."

UTA digital talent clients include Shane Dawson, Shay Mitchell, Emma Chamberlain, Rhett and Link, Josh Peck, Blippi, Karina Garcia and Wengie. The division closed more than eight figures' worth of deals in 2018, and has worked across departments to launch a dozen apparel and merchandise businesses, as well as toy businesses and licensing deals for its clients.