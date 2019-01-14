UTA Hires Mic Senior Executive Marc Paskin

The talent development and business affairs veteran will be a news and broadcast agent.

UTA has hired Mic senior executive Marc Paskin as an agent in its news and broadcast division, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Befitting his experience at Mic, where he led talent development, business affairs, media business development and video production, Paskin will focus on cultivating traditional-digital media crossover opportunities and on next-gen clients. At Mic, he produced interviews with subjects including Hillary Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Beto O'Rourke and Kim Kardashian-West.

"As is all of media, the news business is evolving rapidly and being disrupted by new platforms and services," UTA partner and head of news and broadcast Peter Goldberg said Monday in a statement. "We are thrilled to add Marc and his entrepreneurial skill set and spirit as we continue to create opportunities for the most innovative and groundbreaking professionals in the news business."

Paskin previously was a talent executive at ABC News, working on Good Morning America, World News Tonight, Nightline and 20/20, as well as helping produce coverage of the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, the 2014 midterms and two 2016 presidential debates. He began his career in the talent department at Innovative.

"I am thrilled to be joining UTA's market-leading news and broadcast team," Paskin, who will be based in New York, said in a statement. "The company has such an innovative approach to representation, especially when it comes to their incredible roster of clients in the news space. During this transformational time in the media landscape, they are championing the networks and personalities of today while simultaneously shaping where the industry is going tomorrow to ensure long-term success. That is what brings me to UTA — the opportunity to work with the top talent in front of and behind the camera, when this field is as energized, inspired and critical as ever."