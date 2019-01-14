Rep Sheet Roundup: UTA Co-President Jay Sures Appointed to UC Board of Regents

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

The Hollywood Reporter's Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news.

Back to school

UTA co-president Jay Sures was appointed to the University of California Board of Regents on Jan. 4 for a term through March 1, 2020. The Los Angeles native is himself an alumnus of the UC system, with a BA in economics from UCLA.

Going to the extreme

Influencer management agency God & Beauty has launched Black Label Agency to represent talent in action sports, music and alternative fashion. Clients at the new division, which will be led by journalist, author and photographer Eric Hendrikx, include X Games champion skateboarders Leticia Bufoni, Chris Cole and Elliot Sloan; Eisley frontwoman Sherri Bemis; and moto-culture ambassadors Imogen Lehtonen, Sean MacDonald and Kelly Yazdi.

Others on the dotted line

Veteran actor James DuMont, who will next be seen in the Netflix crime drama Wonderland, starring Mark Wahlberg, has signed with agent Monica Barkett at Global Artists Agency for U.S. representation and Luc Chaudhary of International Artists Management for overseas. DuMont continues to be managed in the U.S. by Steven Adams of Buffalo 8.

Status PR has signed child actress Brooke Timber, who will be seen on Netflix's upcoming comedy series Russian Doll as the younger version of Natasha Lyonne's protagonist. Timber continues to be represented by Take 3 Talent.

Label 418 Music has signed with Lee Runchey of Beverly Hills-based Chrome PR. The label, which Billboard called the No. 1 indie dance imprint in 2018, has more than 30 artists, including four with recently charting hits — Ashlee Keating ("Hurt Me So Good"), Bleona ("I Don't Need Your Love"), Gigi Radics featuring Rio ("Moment") and Duncan Morley featuring Rick Ross and Teddy Boujee ("Find You Now"). The label generated more than 3.4 million streams last year and has 30 releases planned for the first quarter of 2019.

Writer Miranda Spigener-Sapon has signed with literary agents Karen Patmas and Paula Allen at National Talent LA and with manager Will McPherson of M3 Literary Management. McPherson was formerly her agent at UTA. Spigener-Sapon's upcoming projects include the documentary feature Masculinity That Inspires Change and scripted series Marisa Romanov, both of which are slated to be released on Amazon Prime.

