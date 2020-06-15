UTA Names Two New Partners

Agents Emerson Davis and Chelsea McKinnies have been promoted.

UTA has promoted agents Chelsea McKinnies and Emerson Davis to become partners at the Hollywood talent agency.

A 14-year veteran, Davis is part of UTA’s motion picture literary group after coming up through the mailroom to become an agent in 2010. His roster for film and TV talent includes Hiro Murai and Terence Nance, authors Ta-Nehisi Coates and Michael Chabon and producer Stephanie Allain.

McKinnies joined UTA in 2015 after launching her agency career in 2008 on the CAA reception desk in New York and being promoted to agent status in 2012. McKinnies reps Constance Wu, Tracee Ellis Ross, Amandla Stenberg, Cynthia Erivo and Anna Faris, among others.

"Chelsea and Emerson make us better as a whole and will provide leadership and inspiration to colleagues who have been underrepresented in our partnership. UTA is fortunate to have such esteemed colleagues to help lead us in these times," UTA co-president David Kramer said in a statement on Monday.

In March, UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and co-presidents Kramer and Jay Sures introduced companywide pay cuts to weather the coronavirus pandemic as they forgo the remainder of their 2020 pay through the end of the year, and the rest of the staff sees proportionate reductions to their salary, with higher earners taking larger cuts.