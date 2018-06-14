UTA Promotes Brent Weinstein to Chief Innovation Officer

He adds the newly-created title to his ongoing responsibilities overseeing digital talent, emerging platforms, events and experiences and ventures.

UTA has elevated Brent Weinstein to serve as its first chief innovation officer, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

To the considerable number of divisions Weinstein will continue to oversee (Digital Talent, Emerging Platforms, Events and Experiences, Ventures), the new CIO will now partner with co-president Jay Sures to oversee UTA's powerful news and broadcast business and, under the direction of COO Andrew Thau, provide support on operational innovations and new acquisitions. Weinstein also will continue to manage in-house data insights group UTA IQ with co-president David Kramer.

"Over the course of his career at UTA, Brent has embodied UTA's culture of innovation and entrepreneurship," CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement. "He's helped us identify and capitalize on new opportunities and established himself as a thought leader in the industry. For us, there is no greater opportunity or imperative than ensuring we champion 'what's next' for our clients and our business, and no one is better suited than Brent to fill this new role."

Before joining UTA in 2001 and helping the Hollywood talent agency become an early adopter of the digital media space, the USD Law grad (he also has a bachelor's degree in business adminstration from USC) was a corporate attorney. In 2015 he became the first digital agent to be named partner at a major agency on the strength of achievements such as advising AwesomenessTV from incubation to its successful exit (it was acquired in 2013 for $33 million cash plus performance-based bonuses by DreamWorks Animation, which sold a 25 percent stake for $81.25 million to Hearst Corp. a year later). Other highlights include helping Derek Jeter and his team launch The Players Tribune, partnering with Atria Books to launch new imprint Keywords Press, and helping launch Latin-focused media company Raze.

Weinstein is no stranger to innovation, having launched UTA's dedicated online entertainment, social media and ventures practices. He also represents new media and traditional clients including Glenn Beck, Shane Dawson, Chris Hardwick, Hannah Hart, Rhett & LInk and RocketJump Studios, and advises Fortune 500 companies including Delta Air Lines and Amazon, as well as the producers of the Consumer Electronics Show and VidCon, which was sold to Viacom in February.

"I've always felt the defining features of UTA's culture are its innovative spirit, the top-down mandate to remain curious, and the push not only to ponder the future of the media business but help build and define that future," Weinstein said in a statement. "I'm incredibly excited and proud to have this opportunity to work with so many dedicated colleagues, and to help ensure that UTA and our clients are leading the charge to build the media businesses and models of the future."