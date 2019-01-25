UTA Promotes Eight Agents to Partner

Jacob Fenton, Ken Fermaglich, Susie Fox, Ben Jacobson, Ophir Lupu, John Sacks, Bec Smith and Mark Subias bring the partnership to 66.

UTA has promoted eight agents to partner, increasing the partnership total to 66, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

TV talent agent Jacob Fenton, whose clients include Christine Baranski, Jenna Dewan, Colin Hanks, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Melissa Benoist, Uzo Aduba, Zach Woods, Aisha Tyler, Jake McDorman, Jane Krakowski, Juliette Lewis and Constance Zimmer. After earning a bachelor's degree in marketing and entrepreneurship from the University of Washington, Fenton entered UTA's mailroom in 2001 and became agent in 2005.

Music agent Ken Fermaglich, whose clients include Guns N' Roses, Paramore, 3 Doors Down, Muse, Bush and A Day to Remember. A member of Billboard's Power 100 for the last two years and a 2016 International Entertainment Buyers Association Agent of the Year nominee, Fermaglich joined UTA via its 2015 acquisition of The Agency Group, where as an 18-year veteran he was and continues to be a member of the leadership team.

TV literary and talent agent Susie Fox, whose clients include Ali Wong, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Jerrod Carmichael, Ramy Youssef, Nasim Pedrad, Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney. Fox has a bachelor's degree in history from Dartmouth and joined UTA in 2015.

TV literary agent Ben Jacobson, who has packaged projects involving Alex Hirsch, Aida Croal, Ted Melfi, Patrick Macmanus, Corinne Brinkerhoff, Bryan Sipe, David Wiener, Danai Gurira, Freddie Highmore, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Peter Chiarelli, Rick Remender, Moira Kirland, Escape Artists, Mandeville TV and The Lonely Island. Jacobson joined UTA's mailroom 13 years ago after attending George Washington University and Parsons School of Design.

Video games division head Ophir Lupu, whose clients include Ken Levine, Moon Studios, Playdead, Midwinter Entertainment, Casey Hudson, Playful Corp., Redemption Games, Giant Sparrow, Panache Digital Games, Rocketwerkz, Squanch Games, Envision Entertainment, Klei Entertainment and genDesign. A UTA agent since 2011, Lupu oversaw the agency's acquisition of Press X and Everyday Influencers last year and co-manages its ensuing e-sports division. He recently also sat on the board of directors of Seismic Games, which was acquired by Niantic.

Motion picture talent agent John Sacks, whose clients include Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, KJ Apa, Awkwafina, Bo Burnham, Jerrod Carmichael, Jim Gaffigan and Kumail Nanjiani. After earning a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Arizona, Sacks worked at CAA and ICM and joined UTA as an agent in 2015.

Motion picture literary agent Bec Smith, whose clients include Garth Davis, David Michod (whose 2010 feature Animal Kingdom she executive produced), Julius Avery, Lake Bell, Luke Davies, Joshua Oppenheimer, Hope Dickson-Leach, James Ponsoldt, Warwick Thornton, Chapman and Maclain Way, Agnieszka Holland, Sebastian Junger, Ellen Kuras, Anthony Chen and Mia Hansen-Love. As a member of the UTA Independent Film Group, Smith also has helped package and sell more than 50 films, including I Feel Pretty, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Brigsby Bear, The Skeleton Twins, In a World, The Spectacular Now, Frances Ha and Margin Call. The 11-year UTA veteran previously served as head of development at Working Title Films' Sydney office.

Theatre department head Mark Subias, whose clients include Cynthia Erivo, Suzan-Lori Parks, Annie Baker, David Cromer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ivo van Hove, Adam Rapp, Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, Denise Gough, Sam Gold, Pam MacKinnon, Common, John Leguizamo, Danai Gurira, Susan Sarandon, Michael C. Hall and Peter Morgan. Before joining UTA seven years ago, the Literacy Partners board member ran his eponymous New York-based management firm Subias.

"These eight individuals from across our business have been a critical part of UTA's growth over the past years," the agency's board of directors said in a joint statement. "Their appointments reflect not just the longstanding contributions each has made, but their leadership, innovation and commitment to creating unique opportunities for our clients. We are proud to have them join our partnership."