UTA Promotes Michael Sinclair to General Counsel

The former associate general counsel joined the agency in 2012 and will soon manage its growing legal team.

UTA has promoted associate general counsel Michael Sinclair to general counsel, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

In his new position, Sinclair will manage the agency's growing legal team and oversee all of its legal, regulatory and compliance strategies. "This is an extremely well-deserved appointment and one that reflects the key role Michael plays at UTA," chief operating officer and board member Andrew Thau, to whom Sinclair will continue to report, said in a statement. "Michael is one of our most trusted and thoughtful executives, respected by his colleagues and by people across the industry. He has been a key part of driving our legal strategy and his counsel has been integral on many sensitive and complicated issues. We are incredibly fortunate to have Michael's leadership and strategic counsel as UTA continues to expand and evolve."

Before joining UTA in 2012, Sinclair was an attorney at Glaser Weil. He received his bachelor's degree from Northwestern and his law degree from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.

"This is an especially exciting and challenging time for our business," Sinclair said in a statement. "I'm proud to have been part of the trajectory of UTA over these past nine years as we've experienced tremendous growth and change on so many fronts, and am looking forward to working closely with our team to create new opportunities for the agency and our clients as we navigate the evolving landscape of 21st century entertainment. UTA is a special place, and I'm very fortunate to work with so many outstanding colleagues and artists."