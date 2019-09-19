UTA to Relocate Nashville Headquarters

The agency has signed a long-term lease for the original Carnegie Library space.

UTA will be moving its Nashville office early next year, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The agency, currently located at 10th Avenue South in the ritzy Gulch neighborhood, has signed a long-term lease for a historic, three-story building about a mile north, at 225 Polk Avenue near the Tennessee state capitol building. Construction and the move are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

UTA's new office was originally the Carnegie Library of Nashville, opened in 1904. In its design, Hastings Architecture will acknowledge the building's roots, including retaining an old book drop on the parking level, while revamping the features to include a performance space, wellness room, employee café lounge and outdoor terraces.

"Nashville is a powerful creative hub, built on storytelling and compelling live entertainment," UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement. "We are excited for our new space to serve as a great resource for the creative community and are committed to building our presence in Music City."

UTA opened its Nashville office in 2012 and since has multiplied by 20 in size, promoting 10 employees just in the past two years. Its roster includes Toby Keith, Clint Black, Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan and Clay Walker.