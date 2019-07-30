UTA Signs Air Bud Entertainment (Exclusive)

The studio's latest project, the live-action series 'Pup Academy,' will premiere Aug. 26 on Disney Channel and worldwide on Netflix next February.

UTA has signed Air Bud Entertainment, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The studio that originated with 1997's Air Bud has now spawned 22 movies and multiple furry film franchises, including Disney's Air Bud and its direct-to-DVD spinoff Air Buddies, Warner Bros.' chimp-focused MVP (which stands for Most Valuable Primate) and the latest series of features, Netflix's Pup Star, which moves canines from the wide world of sports into showbiz. ABE's latest project is Pup Academy, a live-action series set to premiere Aug. 26 on Disney Channel in North America and worldwide as a Netflix Original next February.

ABE's projects have been released in 190 countries and more than 20 languages. The studio oversees all aspects of production, including screenwriting, directing, production, postproduction and visual effects.

UTA will represent ABE's entire catalog to date as well as its slate of future content, which includes a revival of Air Bud, the golden retriever who started it all, in the form of a new movie trilogy and follow-up series.

"In the history of our company, we have never had a powerhouse like UTA representing our brand," ABE founder and CEO Robert Vince said Tuesday in a statement. "This exciting partnership comes at an ideal time, as the demand for quality, live-action content that can be co-viewed by kids and parents has never been greater. We are excited to bring our unique family products to market with our largest-ever new slate of TV and film releases."