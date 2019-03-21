UTA Signs 'Blue Bloods' Actress Sami Gayle (Exclusive)

She also starred in the Netflix film 'Candy Jar' last year.

UTA has signed Blue Bloods' Sami Gayle, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Gayle has played Nicky Reagan-Boyle, the daughter of Bridget Moynahan's character, since season one of the CBS police family drama, which is now in its ninth season. She also starred last year in the Netflix high school debate comedy feature Candy Jar opposite Jacob Latimore, Christina Hendricks and Helen Hunt.

Gayle began her career onstage, making her Broadway debut in Doctor Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! before appearing as Baby June opposite Patti LuPone in the Gypsy revival that began off-Broadway and transferred to the Great White Way in 2008. Her other off-Broadway credits include the plays Oohrah! and Family Week.

Gayle made her TV debut on As the World Turns shortly before landing her Blue Bloods regular gig. Her first movie was 2011's Detachment, starring Adrien Brody, followed by the Nicolas Cage pic Stolen, the Kristen Wiig starrer Hateship Loveship, The Congress with Robin Wright and Vampire Academy.

Gayle continues to be repped by Mainstay Entertainment and attorney Lawrence Klitzman.