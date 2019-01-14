UTA Signs Departing Ohio Governor John Kasich

Kasich, who was a presidential candidate in the 2016 Republican primary, concluded his gubernatorial term on Monday.

UTA has signed John Kasich, whose second term as governor of Ohio concluded on Monday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Kasich was most recently seen on the national stage during the 2016 election as a presidential candidate in the Republican primary. He also ran for president in 2000. From 1982 to 2001, he served nine consecutive terms in the U.S. House, representing the Buckeye State's 12th congressional district.

"It is an incredible honor to represent one of the nation's most unifying and inspiring political voices," UTA co-president Jay Sures said in a statement. "We're thrilled to work with Governor Kasich as he looks to the future by bringing his unique experience, wisdom and perspective to an even wider array of audiences."

Kasich is no stranger to the media world, having hosted live news and talk show Heartland With John Kasich, which ran on Fox News from 2001 to 2007. The former investment banker also has written four books, including the New York Times bestsellers Every Other Monday and Courage is Contagious.

"I'm excited to work with UTA to keep my voice active across the world and share my experiences and observations to help improve the lives of others," Kasich said in a statement.

UTA's roster of news and broadcast talent already includes Jim Acosta, Bill Hemmer, Dana Bash, Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, Brian Kilmeade, Chuck Todd, Prett Bharara, Glenn Beck, Don Lemon, Norah O'Donnell, Margaret Brennan, David Muir and Meghan McCain. The agency's speakers clients, bolstered by its acquisition of Greater Talent Network in 2017, includes former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, Ron Paul, General Wesley Clark, Daniel Kahneman, Alberto Gonzales, Michael Lewis, Jeff Toobin and Terry Crews, as well as Pitbull.