UTA Signs Disney Channel Star Sofia Wylie (Exclusive)

The 'Andi Mack' actress will star in the upcoming Disney+ reboot of 'High School Musical.'

UTA has signed Andi Mack's Sofia Wylie, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The young actress has played Buffy, one of the best friends of Peyton Elizabeth Lee's title character, on all three seasons of the Disney Channel show, which is set to air its series finale on July 26. But Wylie's relationship with Disney continues as star of the network's recent original movie Back of the Net, which premiered Saturday, as well as the upcoming meta reboot High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which is slated to bow on Disney+ later this year. In addition, Wylie voiced the main character for Marvel's animated short Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron, embodying the teen superhero Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart.

Beyond acting, Wylie wrote and sang the pop track "Side by Side" for the Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts special, in addition to choreographing its accompanying music video. She also is the creator of the YouTube choreography and dance series 4K Dance. And earlier this year she launched the production company AIFOS to develop projects that emphasize young female strength and diversity. The company has optioned Jenny Torres Sanchez's YA novel The Fall of Innocence.

Wylie continues to be repped by IME Law.