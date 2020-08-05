UTA Signs 'Father Soldier Son' Filmmaker Leslye Davis

Davis has worked as a documentarian and photographer at the New York Times since 2012.

Leslye Davis, the filmmaker behind recent Netflix documentary Father Solider Son, has signed with UTA in all areas.

The Brooklyn-based Davis co-directed, co-produced and served as cinematographer on the doc, her first feature film, which follows one military family over the course of 10 years, becoming an intergenerational exploration of values and American manhood in the aftermath of war.

The film was a New York Times production and was selected for documentary competition at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, where it won the award for best editing in a documentary film and was nominated for best documentary feature.

Davis, who has worked as a documentarian and photographer at the New York Times since 2012, was named among the 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 for Media. In 2016, she was on the team that was awarded the Overseas Press Club’s David Kaplan Award for their coverage of the ISIS-led terrorist attacks in Paris. Her other honors include an Emmy nomination and a Gerald Loeb Award for explanatory journalism, and she was part of a team of Times journalists who were finalists for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for international reporting.