UTA Signs 'Good Luck America' Host Peter Hamby

UTA has signed Peter Hamby, the journalist and host of the Snapchat news program Good Luck America, in all areas.

Hamby, who is a contributing writer for Vanity Fair, previously worked at CNN as a national political correspondent. He also worked for the network as a producer and reporter covering both the 2008 and 2012 presidential election cycles, winning an Emmy as part of CNN's Election Night coverage in 2012.

On Good Luck America, Hamby has interviewed political figures that include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Ted Cruz and, most recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.