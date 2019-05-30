UTA Signs Instagrammer Rickey Thompson (Exclusive)

The Shorty-winning digital star is one of the faces of H&M's pride collection, debuting Thursday.

UTA has signed Instagram star Rickey Thompson, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The 23-year-old comedian, model and dancer won Instagrammer of the Year at the Shorty Awards this year. After attracting a fanbase to his monologues and dance videos on Vine, he moved to YouTube and Instagram, where his 4.8 million followers include Adele, Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus and Diplo.

Thompson joins Laverne Cox and more as a face of H&M's "Stay True Stay You" collection, which launches Thursday ahead of Pride Month. He also recently walked in Alexander Wang's fall show at New York Fashion Week and has struck partnerships with brands including Calvin Klein, Diesel and Warner Bros.

In addition to having appeared in the YouTube Red series Foursome, Betch and Awkwardness, Thompson also hosts Harper's Bazaar's royal family-obsessed webseries Royal Tea With Rickey Thompson.

Thompson continues to be managed by Fimi Group.