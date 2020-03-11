UTA Signs Jack O'Connell (Exclusive)

The 'Unbroken' star, most recently in 'Seberg,' was previously with CAA.

Jack O'Connell has left CAA for UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

THR critic David Rooney praised the British actor's "sensitive performance" in his most recent appearance, as an FBI agent assigned to monitor actress Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart) in Seberg. Next, he stars opposite Olivia Cooke in Chad Hartigan's sci-fi romance Little Fish, set to premiere at Tribeca next month, and opposite Colin Farrell in Andrew Haigh's miniseries The North Water for BBC Two.

O'Connell made his feature debut in the acclaimed coming-of-age indie This Is England in 2006, then broke out as the extroverted Cook in the seminal U.K. teen drama Skins. He parlayed that fame into lead roles in the 2013 prison drama Starred Up and 2014 Belfast riot drama '71, then crossed over globally as real-life Olympian-turned-POW Louis Zamperini in Angelina Jolie's Unbroken, for which he won BAFTA's EE Rising Star Award.

O'Connell's other credits include Jodie Foster's 2016 crime thriller Money Monster, also starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and Scott Frank's 2017 Netflix miniseries Godless, opposite Jeff Daniels and Michelle Dockery.

Onstage, O'Connell starred as Brick opposite Sienna Miller in Benedict Andrews' 2017 West End revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and his other theater credits include Scarborough, The Spidermen, The Musicians and Just.

O'Connell continues to be represented by Conway van Gelder Grant in the U.K. and by Sloane Offer.