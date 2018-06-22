UTA Signs Meme Brand Daquan (Exclusive)

2:39 PM PDT 6/22/2018 by Rebecca Sun

Courtesy of UTA

Read below to find out what Daquan, or a meme brand, is.

UTA has signed Daquan, a meme and culture brand that has more than 11 million followers on Instagram.

Daquan is operated by IMGN Media, "a technology-driven universe of iconic entertainment brands that connect and inspire social audiences around the world through relevant content," according to its website.

Daquan, which is followed by many blue-checked accounts, posts funny Twitter reposts, among other content that is #relatable or #tooreal.

Daquan recently began posting video content via its (his?) Snapchat Discover channel, and UTA will work with both Daquan and IMGN Media in television, music, digital branding and merchandising.

comments powered by Disqus