UTA Signs Meme Brand Daquan (Exclusive)

Read below to find out what Daquan, or a meme brand, is.

UTA has signed Daquan, a meme and culture brand that has more than 11 million followers on Instagram.

Daquan is operated by IMGN Media, "a technology-driven universe of iconic entertainment brands that connect and inspire social audiences around the world through relevant content," according to its website.

Daquan, which is followed by many blue-checked accounts, posts funny Twitter reposts, among other content that is #relatable or #tooreal.

Daquan recently began posting video content via its (his?) Snapchat Discover channel, and UTA will work with both Daquan and IMGN Media in television, music, digital branding and merchandising.