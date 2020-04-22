UTA Signs Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause

The actress is also known for turns in 'All My Children' and 'The Young And The Restless.'

UTA has signed actress Chrishell Stause, who features in the Netflix docu-soap Selling Sunset after getting her real estate license.

Selling Sunset, which premiered in March of last year, follows Los Angeles real estate agents and depicts Stause breaking into the high end real estate industry.

The series follows brokers at The Oppenheim Group as they sell luxury homes and lifestyles to affluent buyers. The second season of the show is set to debut on May 22 on the streamer.

Stause is also known for roles as Amanda Dillon on All My Children and as Jordan Ridgeway on Days Of Our Lives.

She additionally starred in the Lifetime thriller Staged Killer and The Young And The Restless.