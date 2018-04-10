UTA Signs the Shib Sibs (Exclusive)

Ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani won two bronze medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani have signed with UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. They continue to be represented by Yuki Saegusa at IMG.

Affectionately known as the "Shib Sibs," the siblings most recently won bronze medals in both ice dancing and the team competition at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, their second Olympics outing.

The Shibutanis also are two-time U.S. national champions and one-time Four Continents titleholders and have medaled at the World Championships three times, to go with five Grand Prix first-place finishes.

As with many fellow world-class athletes of their generation, the siblings are avid social media users, chronicling their exploits on their shared ShibSibs YouTube channel (more than 150,000 subscribers) and Instagram (193,000 followers) and on their separate accounts, where they each have more than 317,000 followers on Instagram.

Their agency signing comes on the heels of a post-Olympics trip to Hollywood to attend Oscar weekend parties (along with teammates Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon). The Shib Sibs are currently on tour alongside Nagasu, Rippon, Nathan Chen and more with Stars on Ice, which runs through May 20.