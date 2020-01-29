UTA Signs Theo James (Exclusive)

Best known for starring as Four opposite Shailene Woodley in the 'Divergent' franchise, the English actor most recently starred on and executive produced ITV and PBS' 'Sanditon.'

UTA has signed Theo James, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. He had been with WME since 2012.

Best known for starring as Four opposite Shailene Woodley in the Divergent franchise, the English actor most recently starred on and executive produced ITV and PBS Masterpiece's Sanditon. His other work over the past year includes starring opposite Emily Ratajkowski in the crime drama Lying and Stealing and voicing characters on Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and The Witcher. The latter was a voice cameo in the finale, leading to speculation that he might appear onscreen in the Henry Cavill-led fantasy adaptation in season two.

James' other credits include the films How It Ends, Zoe, Backstabbing for Beginners, The Secret Scripture, War on Everyone, two Underworld films, The Inbetweeners Movie, The Benefactor and You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, as well as CBS' Golden Boy, ITV's Case Sensitive, BBC's Room at the Top and PBS' Downton Abbey, in which he played the young Turkish diplomat who dies in Mary's bed.

James' roots are on the stage, having studied at The Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. He previously appeared in the play Sex With Strangers at London's Hampstead Theater and next will appear in City of Angels on the West End.

He recently launched production banner Untapped with producing partner Andrew Corkin.

James continues to be represented by Markham Froggatt in the U.K. and by Sloane Offer.