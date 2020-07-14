UTA in Talks With Writers Guild On Agreement, Sources Say

If the agency breaks ranks it could be the beginning of the end of the battle between the guild and major talent agencies.

UTA, the entertainment industry’s third largest talent agency, is in talks on an agreement with the Writers Guild of America, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. It is unclear, however, whether a deal is imminent.

UTA did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the Writers Guild or the Association of Talent Agents.

If an agreement is made it could mark a victory for the WGA that may presage an end to the ongoing battle between the guild and the major agencies. WME, CAA and UTA remain locked in federal litigation against the guild, with both sides asserting antitrust claims against the other.

The four largest agencies – WME, CAA, UTA and ICM Partners – had been steadfast in their refusal to sign with the WGA, as the guild’s 2019 agency agreement largely prohibits packaging fees and affiliate production, both of which are business practices key to the large agency model.

The agencies also contend that the new agreement, which replaced a 1976 pact, requires the agencies to violate client confidentiality by providing excessive data to the union.

In April 2019, over 7,000 writers fired their agents at the direction of the WGA, and the guild filed suit against the four largest agencies. In the time since, Endeavor, the parent company of WME, had planned and then scuttled an initial public offering.

Amid the fight, the WGA has reached agreements with mid-sized shops, as well as key boutiques, including Paradigm, APA, Gersh, Verve, Kaplan Stahler, Culture Creative Entertainment, Buchwald, Abrams and Rothman Brecher – and now may be on the verge of agreement with UTA as well.

The representation business has taken a financial hit amid Hollywood's production shutdown. CAA underwent companywide pay reductions, UTA temporarily laid off 171 staffers, Paradigm temporarily laid off 130 employees and Endeavor laid off 83 staffers in Beverly Hills, per disclosures with the California Employment Development Department.

Kim Masters, Lesley Goldberg and Borys Kit contributed reporting.