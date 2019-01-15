UTA Taps CAA's Darnell Strom for New Culture and Leadership Post

The agent will work with clients who want to do business in the diversity and culture space.

UTA has hired Darnell Strom from CAA to lead Culture and Leadership, a newly created division, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Strom, who will report to co-president Jay Sures and CEO Jeremy Zimmer, will represent and work with clients who want to grow their cultural influence and business in the diversity space, spanning the fields of entertainment, media, entrepreneurship, politics, the art and thought leadership.

As an agent at CAA since 2010, Strom's clients have included Joe Biden, Malala Yousafzai, Gayle King, will.i.am, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Jeff Gordon and Chad Hurley, and he himself is an experienced speaker and moderator, taking the stage at the Aspen Ideas Festival, Sundance, Clinton Global Initiative, Brilliant Minds, Web Summit and the United Nations' Nexus Global Youth Summit. At CAA, he also struck talent partnerships with global brands including Google, YouTube, Target, Red Bull, Salesforce and Samsung.

"Today's hyper-connected world challenges the traditional definitions of influence," Strom said Tuesday in a statement. "Some of the most impactful artists, authors, thought leaders, change makers and entrepreneurs have harnessed the power of this new landscape to connect and create big, bold, brave ideas. UTA's incredible infrastructure across all mediums and its holistic approach to representation will serve as a creative hub for these leading voices — helping them build businesses and find global audiences in unexpected places. I am thrilled to lead UTA's new Culture and Leadership Division."

Before becoming an agent, Strom worked in politics and public service, launching the Clinton Millennium Network out of Bill Clinton's offices in Harlem. At the 2004 Democratic National Convention, he served as director of the chairman's office, and he also has served on GQ's Gentlemen's Fund Advisory Committee and former President Barack Obama's White House Entertainment Council. Strom, one of nearly a dozen agents to move from CAA to UTA in the past year, has a bachelor's degree in political science from Florida A&M.