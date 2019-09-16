UTA Unveils New Branding

The agency calls its new logo "an abstract, three-dimensional shape that emphasizes UTA's continued and evolving commitment to united ideas, opportunities and talent."

UTA has undergone a makeover. The new logo will appear atop the agency's Los Angeles headquarters on Civic Center Drive next month.

"Our new identity captures the multiple facets and intersections of our business today," UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said Monday in a statement. "We have evolved with the specific focus to create opportunities for our clients across every part of our business and hope to continue to serve as a hub for creative collaboration."

UTA's current logo has been in place since 2011. Since then, the agency has grown to more than 1,000 employees worldwide (more than tripling its size).

Major recent moves include taking on a reported $200 million private equity investment from PSP Investments and Investcorp; launching production affiliate Civic Center Media (a joint content venture with The Hollywood Reporter's parent company Valence Media); and teaming with LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, to invest in his Klutch Sports Group and form a sports division.