UTA's Shanique Bonelli-Moore Named Executive Director of Inclusion

She was hired in the corporate communications department last year.

UTA's Shanique Bonelli-Moore has moved from corporate communications into a new title, executive director of inclusion, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Having joined the agency as a director of corporate communications last year, Bonelli-Moore's new full-time post will have her focusing on hiring, retaining and promoting employees from underrepresented backgrounds as well as working directly with clients to promote inclusive storytelling.

Bonelli-Moore was previously head of internal communications at BuzzFeed, and she also has worked at Anheuser-Busch InBev, NBCUniversal and GE. She has worked in various diversity and inclusion efforts throughout her career, including at UTA in the past year.

"I've spent my career focused on the fact that companies are the most dynamic and successful when diversity and inclusion are recognized, valued and deeply integrated into the work," she said in a statement. "It's both an opportunity and an honor to lead the charge for UTA at this extraordinary moment in time. Having worked alongside UTA leadership over the past year, I appreciate the depth of commitment and support. UTA has made great progress over the past few years, not just internally but through the powerful stories our clients tell, and I can't wait to build on that foundation."

Bonelli-Moore will jointly report to UTA board member Blair Kohan and to global head of human resources Suzette Ramirez-Carr.

“Having someone of Shan’s background and experience lead this work is an important statement of our commitment to our employees, our clients and the future of this business,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement. “To maintain a best-in-class culture and be an employer-of-choice means making diversity and inclusion part of our day-to-day commitment and driving initiatives that establish us as the model for the industry and beyond.”