Valence Media Hires Universal Exec to Run Newly Created Documentary Division

Amit Dey will develop and oversee nonfiction programming at MRC.

Amit Dey, formerly director of acquisitions and production at Universal Pictures, is joining Valence Media to run a newly formed nonfiction documentary division at MRC, the company said Thursday.

The first full-length feature in the works from the division is a documentary on the rock band Sparks from director Edgar Wright, who also helmed the MRC-produced actioner Baby Driver. Dey will also play a role in MRC's doc partnership collaboration with production house Fulwell 73, the U.K.-based shingle behind Carpool Karaoke, in which Valence took a $60 million minority stake last fall.

Dey, whose title will be senior vp and head of nonfiction, will report to Valence Media co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu.

"We’re really excited to welcome Amit, his experience and knack for finding great stories is integral as we build this division," said Wiczyk and Satchu in a joint statement. "Our Billboard, Hollywood Reporter and Dick Clark teams have phenomenal expertise in music and we will look to tap into this as we develop more related projects in the doc space."

During his nine-year tenure at Universal, Dey worked on such docs as Cobain: Montage of Heck, Ronaldo, Listen to Me Marlon, Marley, Meru, The King, Three Identical Strangers and Apollo 11.

In his hiring statement, Dey remarked, "Valence and MRC’s reputation for being innovative, artist friendly and incredibly ambitious is something I’ve admired from afar for a long time. I’m thrilled to get the chance to focus on storytelling that we’re passionate about, while continuing to work with the best filmmakers and partners in the business."

Valence Media was formed in 2018 as the parent company of the media assets of financier Todd Boehly's Eldridge Industries. The media company includes Dick Clark Productions, the producer of the Golden Globe Awards and New Year's Rockin' Eve, and MRC, the production outfit behind films like the upcoming Knives Out and such TV series as Ozark and House of Cards, as well as the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.