Dancers Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson Sign With APA (Exclusive)

The ballroom floor veterans appeared on 'Dancing With the Stars' for eight seasons.

Dancing With The Stars pros Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have signed with APA in all areas.

The ballroom floor veterans appeared on Dancing With The Stars together for eight seasons before they married in April 2019. APA will rep them in non-scripted alternative programming, TV and film, branding endorsements and touring.

A 14-time U.S. National champion and two-time World Dance champion, Chmerkovskiy became a professional dancer and a two-time winner of Dancing with the Stars. His TV credits include Netflix’s Fuller House and Fox’s Flirty Dancing, as well as judging the inaugural season of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

A veteran of So You Think You Can Dance and the ABC dance competition show, Johnson won the special Dancing With The Stars athlete's season as a professional dancer and choreographer, and most recently starred in the 28th season.

Chmerkovskiy is repped by Peter Grant at Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, P.C., while Johnson is repped by Emily Downs at Meyer & Downs LLP.