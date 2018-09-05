Vancouver Festival Sets Jean-Marc Vallee Tribute, 'The Front Runner' as Closing Film

Kim Nguyen’s 'The Hummingbird Project,' starring Jesse Eisenberg and Salma Hayek, will kick off the West Coast festival, with Jason Reitman’s 'The Front Runner,' starring Hugh Jackman, closing the event.

Kim Nguyen's high-speed drama The Hummingbird Project, which stars Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard and Salma Hayek, has been tapped to open the Vancouver International Film Festival on Sept. 27, organizers said Wednesday.

The latest pic from Canadian filmmaker Nguyen (War Witch) sees Eisenberg and Skarsgard play cousins who inhabit the high-stakes world of high-frequency trading and hatch a multimillion-dollar plan that involves plenty of danger if they fail, while Hayek plays their nemesis.

The fest will close Oct. 12 with a gala treatment for Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner, which stars Hugh Jackman as disgraced presidential candidate Gary Hart. Vera Farmiga and J.K. Simmons co-star.

The event also has tapped Jean-Marc Vallee, the Canadian director and auteur behind HBO series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects and helmer of such movies as Wild and Dallas Buyers Club, to receive its inaugural Tribute Award on Oct. 2.

Other VIFF highlights will include a keynote address at the Sustainable Production Forum by Adrian Grenier (Entourage) and an informal conversation with Michael Shur, creator and executive producer of NBC's The Good Place.