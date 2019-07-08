Vancouver Film Festival Head to Step Down After This Year's Event

After eight years as executive director, Jacqueline Dupuis is leaving after the upcoming 38th edition.

The search for a new head of the Vancouver Film Festival has started after news that executive director Jacqueline Dupuis will step down after the upcoming 2019 edition this fall.

The Vancouver International Film Festival Society on Monday announced Dupuis will depart to "pursue other professional and personal interests" after completing the 38th edition set to run from Sept. 26 to Oct. 11.

While heading up the Vancouver festival, Dupuis has moved beyond film programming to put a focus on new immersive entertainment media like virtual reality and gaming, and to include more talks with industry creators and players as the festival targets younger audiences.

"I'm proud to leave VIFF with all aspects of the business growing, having implemented a newly structured organizational model, and with a strong and talented team in place," Dupuis said in a statement.

Dupuis will work with the festival board to create a succession plan.