Lisa Vanderpump Offers a First Look at Her New Las Vegas Bar

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace debuts March 30.

Bravo star Lisa Vanderpump unveils Vanderpump Cocktail Garden — a lush space that "feels like heaven on earth," she says — at Caesars Palace, opening on March 30.

Designed by Nick Alain, who also worked on the restaurateur's West Hollywood bar, Tom Tom, the space features olive and banana trees, elaborate rose arrangements that overflow into an idyllic environment — done to the nines in Vanderpump's signature English country garden aesthetic — and the opulent chandeliers she adores. Family portraits that include her menagerie of pets dot the walls, and a bold neon Vanderpump sign crowns the entrance.

"[Caesars] asked us if we would like a space, and I just thought, 'How could I refuse?' It's such a compliment," Vanderpump says. "It's got the majestic feel that Caesars has with these huge columns, cement floors, the beautiful wood tables and the ornaments in the trees. I begged for a bit of the casino floor that took up slot machines, and that's the way we created this wonderful garden."

Vanderpump's daughter, Pandora, conceived 95 percent of the cocktail menu with the garden's bartenders and mixologists, but Vanderpump herself has to try every one. "That can be quite a challenge when you're trying to stay sober and be creative at the same time," she says with a laugh. "That's probably one of the most difficult things to do because we keep going back to the drawing board: 'Taste it again,' 'No, it needs a bit more spice,' 'No, I want it with a bit more color.' But I think we're happy with the results."

Insta-ready sips to enjoy include the Nut Job (dark rum, fresh mint, lime, coconut and creme de cacao) and Checkmate Bitch (vodka, jalapeno vodka, pineapple, bitters and pink peppercorns).

"It's a diverse cocktail menu. It's not a cocktail garden that's serving vodka and tonic. It's got to be something that's really unusual — think margaritas with hibiscus and fresh flowers," she says. Vanderpump also promises "yummy creative bites like tuna tartar, plantain tacos, lavender creme brulee and wonderful little bruschettas."

Filming future episodes of her two hit reality shows at the Cocktail Garden is definitely on the table, and Vanderpump plans to heavily involve Las Vegas' LGBTQ community in the space. "I want to be supportive of the community here as I've always been, so hopefully I'll be holding some important LGBT events here and [the cocktail garden is] for everybody," Vanderpump says. "You really do feel that when you come here, 'Ah, I can relax and listen to great jazzy, sexy, modern music.' It's an oasis in the middle of the desert."