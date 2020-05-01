Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Late Daughter on Her 14th Birthday

"I wish I could wake up and have you here with me," Bryant wrote about Gianna in the multiple posts that she shared.

Vanessa Bryant on Friday paid tribute to her late daughter Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday.

Gianna and her father, Kobe Bryant, were killed in a helicopter crash in January. Along with the Bryants, seven other people died in the crash.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna," Vanessa Bryant wrote in an Instagram post. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever."

She continued, "I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

In a separate post, Vanessa Bryant wrote about her late daughter's favorite color and why it is important.

"Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures." she wrote. "Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness. Please use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay Thank you. 5-1-06 Mambacita."

See the posts below.