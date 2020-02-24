Vanessa Bryant Calls Kobe Her "Soulmate" in Emotional Speech at Memorial

"May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day," she said in tears.

Vanessa Bryant was at a loss for words when she approached the podium to speak Monday at the memorial for Kobe and Gianna.

As she began to cry, the 20,000 people who packed into Los Angeles' Staples Center began to cheer her on, which is when she began her speech.

Starting with her daughter, Vanessa called Gianna the apple of her eye and talked about how hard she worked both on the court when playing basketball and in life, as she was a good kid who showed respect to all.

Calling Bryant her "soulmate," Vanessa recalled their life and relationship together.

"He was the most amazing husband," she said. "We balanced each other out. He was loving, adoring and romantic."

She closed about their family, "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We're still the best team. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again on day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always, mommy."

NBA legend Michael Jordan helped her off the stage as the arena exploded into cheers.

Beyoncé opened Monday's service, singing "XO" with a large choir and orchestra. Speakers have included late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, Oregon Ducks basketball star Sabrina Ionescu and WNBA star Diana Taurasi, aka the White Mamba.

The entire Lakers team and numerous NBA stars, as well as celebrities, were in attendance, including Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Jennifer Lopez. The Staples Center was completely barricaded and L.A. police implored anyone without tickets to stay away from the area as they would not be allowed on the grounds. The celebration will be shown live on local stations.

