Vanessa Redgrave, Timothy Spall Biopic 'Mrs. Lowry & Son' Heads to U.S. With Cleopatra (Exclusive)

The film – getting a limited release in LA and NY – tells the story of British painter L.S. Lowry and his overbearing mother.

Mrs. Lowry & Son, the U.K. biopic about noted Manchester painter L.S. Lowry and starring British acting icons Vanessa Redgrave and Timothy Spall, has found a U.S. home.

Cleopatra Entertainment has picked up domestic rights to the film, directed by former Royal Shakespeare Company chief Adrian Noble, produced by Debbie Gary and written by Martyn Hesford.

Shot in Manchester and London, Mrs. Lowry & Son tells the story of how beloved artist L.S. Lowry (Spall) — known for his images of urban, industrial scenes and matchstick men-like humans — lives all his life with his over-bearing mother Elizabeth (Redgrave). Bed-ridden and bitter, Elizabeth actively tries to dissuade her bachelor son from pursuing his artistic ambitions, whilst never failing to voice her opinion at what a disappointment he is to her.

Lowry — who died in 1976 and now has a purpose-built art center named for him in Greater Manchester — worked as a rent collector but would take art classes in the evening and paint after his mother had fallen asleep.

The rights deal was brokered by Cleopatra founder and CEO Brian Perera and the company's vp and gm Tim Yasui, alongside Brian O’Shea from The Exchange on behalf of the filmmakers.

Cleopatra will theatrically release Mrs. Lowry & Son on Nov. 1 at at the Laemmle Music Hall in LA and the Cinema Village in New York City, followed by a VOD roll-out on Jan. 7, 2020 and a home-entertainment release on Jan. 21.