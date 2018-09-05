Vanilla Ice Says He Was on Quarantined Flight From Dubai

The plane was held at JFK after many of the 521 passengers and some of the crew reported feeling ill, experiencing headaches, sore throat, coughs and fever; 10 people were hospitalized.

Vanilla Ice on Wednesday said he was aboard the New York-bound plane from Dubai, on which an estimated 19 people became severely ill, with some hospitalized.

The Emirates flight was quarantined for hours at John F. Kennedy Airport, with the rapper and reality TV star tweeting pictures and video of numerous ambulances, fire trucks and police awaiting the plane on the runway.

"So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place," tweeted the rapper, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle. "This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380."

The plane was quarantined after many of the 521 passengers and some of the crew reported feeling ill, experiencing headaches, sore throats, coughs and fever, NBC4 New York reported.

The office of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told the station that 10 people were hospitalized, while another nine were ill but declined medical attention, the news station reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the passengers who did not fall ill would be allowed to continue their travel plans.

