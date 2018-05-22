Vanity Fair Cuts More Staff

The magazine laid off around six employees this week after letting go 15 in mid-February.

In a new round of cuts, Vanity Fair laid off around six employees on Tuesday, a source close to the situation told The Hollywood Reporter. This week's layoffs are said to have primarily targeted print-side employees.

The magazine parted ways with around 15 employees in mid-February, after new editor Radhika Jones took over for longtime editor Graydon Carter.

A Vanity Fair spokesperson said the latest cuts are part of a larger organizational overhaul that began a few months ago.

Back in February, a Conde Nast spokesperson said: "Vanity Fair and Glamour are taking the first steps in reshaping their teams to reflect the new editorial directions of the brands — with new additions and initiatives to be announced shortly. The priority for each is to create quality and provocative content across all platforms equally, embracing the next generation of readers and viewers."

The magazine is expected to announce hires in the near future, the source said.

Vanity Fair's website attracted 21.1 million multiplatform U.S. unique visitors in April, according to comScore data. The magazine's website followed fellow Conde Nast titles The New Yorker and Wired in raising a digital paywall for users beginning late last month.

The May cover for the magazine was a preview of the royal wedding featuring multiple sections of stories and features on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the duke and duchess of Sussex.

Layoff rounds are nothing new at Conde Nast, which is in a new and unique position after competitors Meredith (Time Inc.) and Hearst (Rodale) expanded through media acquisitions.