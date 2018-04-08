'Vanity Fair' Sells to Canada, Australia, Europe

'Ready Player One' actress Olivia Cooke stars as Becky Sharp in the new adaptation of the literary classic from Amazon and ITV.

International buyers have jumped on Vanity Fair, the new series adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s literary classic which stars Ready Player One actress Olivia Cooke.

CBC in Canada, BBC First in Australia, New Zealand's TVNZ and pay-TV group Moviestar+ in Spain were among the first networks to pre-buy the period drama, produced by Mammoth Screen, ITV and Amazon Studios and sold internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment. Dutch network NPO2, Sweden's SVT, NRK in Norway and YLE in Finland also picked up the new Vanity Fair. ITV will broadcast the series in the U.K.

The new adaptation of Thackeray’s 1848 novel, penned by Five Days writer Gwyneth Hughes, sees Cooke playing Becky Sharp, an ambitious social climber desperate to escape poverty and rise to the top of the English elite. The 7-part series co-stars Johnny Flynn (Genius), Martin Clunes (Doc Martin), Frances de La Tour (The History Boys), Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express), Charlie Rowe (Salvation), Claudia Jessie (Line of Duty), Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster) and Michael Palin (The Death of Stalin).

Julia Stannard (War & Peace) produced Vanity Fair with James Strong (Broadchurch) directing. Mammoth Screen’s Damien Timmer executive produced together with Gwyneth Hughes and James Strong.

