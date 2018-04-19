Venice: David Cronenberg to Receive Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement

The director of 'A History of Violence' and 'Eastern Promises' will be honored at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

Canadian director David Cronenberg will receive the golden lion for lifetime achievement at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

“I’ve always loved the golden lion of venice," said Cronenberg of the announcement. "A lion that flies on golden wings––that’s the essence of art, isn’t it? The essence of cinema. It will be almost unbearably thrilling to receive a Golden Lion of my own.”

Cronenberg's early work mastered the horror and sci-fi genres with films including Scanners, Videodrome and The Fly. His later works often defy genre, but his psychological thrillers A History of Violence and Eastern Promises remain two of his most critically acclaimed works.

He is a Cannes regular, receiving the special jury prize for Crash in 1996 and receiving the lifetime achievement award, the Carrosse d'Or, in 2006. Julianne Moore won the best actress prize in Cannes in 2014 for his film Maps to the Stars.

In Berlin in 1999 he received the silver bear for eXistenZ. In 2011, his film A Dangerous Method competed for a golden lion in Venice. Collectively his films have received seven Golden Globe nominations and four Academy Award nominations.

“Although Cronenberg was originally relegated to the margins of the horror genre, right from his first, scandalously subversive movies, the director has shown that he wants to take his audiences well beyond the cinema of exploitation, as he constructs an original and highly personal structure, movie after movie," said festival director Alberto Barbera of the prize.

The 75th Venice Film Festival runs Aug. 29-Sept. 8. Guillermo del Toro will serve as president of the jury.