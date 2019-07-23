Venice Days Lineup Focuses on New Filmmakers

The independent sidebar will feature four debut films in competition as well as a wealth of burgeoning filmmakers.

Eleven films will compete in the 2019 Venice Days, or Giornate degli Autori, independent sidebar that runs parallel to the Venice Film Festival. The lineup features four debut films as well as six films directed by women directors.

Dominik Moll's Only Beasts, starring Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, will open the competition. The new thriller follows five suspicious people after a woman mysteriously disappears after an intense snowfall in an Alpine village.

Standout competition films include the first feature from self-taught Sudanese filmmaker Amjad Abu Alala, You Will Die at 20, about a man who grows up haunted by the village prophesy marking his death. The film is the first Sudanese film in Venice.

The lone American film is Isabel Sandoval's third feature, Lingua Franca, about a transgender Filipino immigrant (played by Sandoval) who falls in love with a local Russian boy in Brighton Beach.

Graphic novelist Igort makes his directorial debut with 5 is the Perfect Number, starring Toni Servillo, Carlo Buccirosso and Valeria Golino.

And Fabienne Berthaud's A Bigger World stars Cecile de France as an anthropologist who journeys through Mongolia after losing the love of her life.

Other films in competition include Javro Bustamante's The Weeping Woman, Beware of Children by Dag Johan Haugerud, Corpus Christi by Jan Komasa, The Long Walk by Mattie Do, Arab Blue by Manele Labidi Labbe and They Say Nothing Stays the Same by Jo Odagiri.

The winner of the competition will receive a $22,000 grand prize, chosen by 28 young film enthusiasts from around Europe.

Among the sidebar's special events, Philip Youmans' Burning Cane, which won best film at Tribeca will screen out of competition. The 19-year-old New Orleans filmmaker made the film while he was still in high school.

Time of the Untamed by Barabas will close the festivities out of competition, featuring a montage of equestrian shows in Paris.

As usual, Miu Miu returns to the fold with two female-directed short films that typically feature a variety of new looks straight from the racks of the from the Prada-owned fashion house.

This year, the label will debut Lynne Ramsay's Brigitte, about French fashion photographer Brigitte Lacombe, and Hailey Gates' short Shako Mako, starring Alia Shawkat, which premiered online in January.