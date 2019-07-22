Venice Fest to Close With 'The Burnt Orange Heresy,' Starring Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki

The film also stars Donald Sutherland and Mick Jagger.

Giuseppe Capotondi's The Burnt Orange Heresy, starring Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland and Mick Jagger, will close the Venice International Film Festival.

The world premiere of The Burnt Orange Heresy will be screened on the final day in an out-of-competition slot after the awards ceremony.

The art world and the underworld collide in director Capotondi’s neo-noir thriller, set in present day Italy. Charismatic art critic James Figueras (Bang) hooks up with provocative and alluring fellow American Berenice Hollis (Debicki). The new lovers travel to the lavish and opulent Lake Como estate of powerful art collector Cassidy (Jagger). Their host reveals he is the patron of Jerome Debney (Sutherland), the reclusive J.D. Salinger of the art world, and he has a simple request: for James to steal a Debney masterpiece from the artist’s studio, whatever the cost. As the couple spend time with Debney, they start to realize that nothing about the artist or their mission is what it seems.

La Vérité (The Truth), directed by Japanese master Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters) will open the 76th edition of the Venice festival, organizers said last week.

The fest, which runs Aug. 28-Sept. 7, is overseen by Alberto Barbera and organized by the Biennale di Venezia, chaired by Paolo Baratta.



