Venice Festival Adds Kyle Rankin's 'Run Hide Fight' and Luca Guadagnino Short to Lineup

Rankin's action drama, starring Isabel May and Thomas Jane, and Guadagnino's documentary 'Fiori, Fiori, Fiori!' will have their world premieres out of competition.

The 2020 Venice Film Festival has added another pair of films to its official lineup.

Run Hide Fight, an action film from Kyle Rankin starring Isabel May and Thomas Jane, will have its world premiere out of competition in Venice, as will Fiori, Fiori, Fiori!, a documentary short from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

May plays Zoe Hall, a 17-year-old who uses her survival skills, some learned from her ex-military father (Jane), to fight for her life, and those of her fellow classmates, against a group of live-streaming school shooters. Voltage Pictures has picked up world sales on the project.

Guadagnino shot his 12-minute non-fiction film Fiori, Fiori, Fiori! on a smartphone after the COVID-19 outbreak. Traveling from Sicily to Milan he knocked on the doors of his childhood friends to discuss their experiences of this exceptional moment in human history.

Venice festival director Alberto Barbera said he was thankful to the filmmakers for bringing the films to the Lido, calling them "two irreducibly different models of filmmaking, which are the expression, however, of an identical and compelling creative energy."

Venice has been steadily adding to its official line-up ahead of the September event. Last week, Barbera picked Regina King's feature directorial debut One Night in Miami and Pedro Almodóvar's short The Human Voice to screen out of competition.

The 77th Venice International Film Festival, which runs Sept. 2-Sept. 12, will be the first major A list film festival to be held since the COVID-19 lockdown.