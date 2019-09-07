Venice Film Festival Awards Revealed (Updating Live)

The 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival closes Saturday night.

The 76th edition of the world’s oldest film festival wraps Saturday night after 11 nights of world premieres. This year’s edition was one of the most sweltering in years, with festival-goers plagued by mosquitos and heat waves. Throngs of fans still came out to wait for a glimpse of Brad Pitt to Kristen Stewart, among others.

Despite early controversies, the festival ran without a hitch, even welcoming demonstrators to the red carpet on its final day to protest against climate change. The protestors were given a shout-out by Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland, who are in town to promote the closing-night film, Giuseppe Capotondi’s The Burnt Orange Heresy. More than one viewer wondered why the film, about an art heist gone very wrong, was not given a competition slot.

Although international press questioned the inclusion of Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy in a post- #MeToo world, the film was received with a hero’s welcome in Italy. Polanski, who pleaded guilty to statutory rape, last year was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. An Officer and a Spy is a retelling of the Dreyfus Affair. It was announced as the early winner of the FIPRESCI prize and received the highest average rating among Italian critics.

When jury president Lucrecia Martel announced she cannot separate the man from his art, producers threatened to pull the film, although her words were misconstrued and she had said the film deserves its spot in Venice.

On the Lido, critics also gave almost universal praise for Joker and Marriage Story.

Both Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips were spotted early on the red carpet, meaning the film is likely to walk home with best actor, and possibly more. The film, seen as some as an unusual film to premiere in Venice, is not the typical DC Comics film. The marketing decision to launch on the Lido, which has been strong on recent Oscar predictions, will be a welcome relief for Warner Bros. Pictures as they continue their awards campaigning.

Martel served as president of the international jury. Mary Harron (a last-minute replacement for Jennifer Kent), Piers Handling, Stacy Martin, Rodrigo Prieto, Tsukamoto Shinya and Paolo Virzi completed the jury.

The Horizons jury was chaired by director Susanna Nicchiarelli, which gave the best film prize to Atlantis, by Ukrainian director Valentyn Vasyanovych. Emir Kusturica served as president of the jury for the “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film – Lion of the Future, which honored You Will Die at 20 by Sudanese director Amjad Abu Alala.

And Laurie Anderson oversaw the jury for the Venice Virtual Reality section. The Key, directed by Celine Tricart, took home the Golden Lion for Best VR Film. Alia Shawkat narrated the film, about a journey through dreams.

The full list of winners is below.

Venice 76 Awards

Golden Lion:

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize:

Silver Lion Best Director:

Volpi Cup for Best Actress:

Volpi Cup for Best Actor:

Best Screenplay Award:

Marcello Mastroianni Award: Toby Wallace, Babyteeth, dir: Shannon Murphy

Horizons Awards

Best Film: Atlantis, dir: Valentyn Vasyanovych

Best Director: Blanco en Blanco, dir: Theo Court

Special Jury Prize: Verdict, dir: Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Best Actress: Marta Nieto, Madre

Best Actor: Sami Bouajila, A Son

Best Screenplay: Revenir, dir: Jessica Palud, written by Jessica Palud, Philippe Lioret, Diasteme

Lion of the Future

Lion of the Future Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film: You Will Die at 20, dir: Amjad Abu Alala

Venice VR

Best VR Film: The Key, dir: Celine Tricart

Best VR Experience Award: A Linha, dir: Ricardo Laganaro

Best VR Story Award: Daughters of Chibok, dir: Joel Kachi Benson

Venice Classics

Best Documentary on Cinema: Babenco: Tell Me When I Die, dir: Barbara Paz

Best Restored Film: Ectasy, dir: Gustav Machaty