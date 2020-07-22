Venice Film Festival Unveils Classics Lineup

Restored versions of Martin Scorsese's 'Goodfellas,' Sidney Lumet's 'Serpico' and classics from Michelangelo Antonioni, John Berry and Souleymane Cissé are among the highlights of the 2020 program.

Martin Scorsese's 1990 gangster classic Goodfellas, Sidney Lumet's corrupt cops thriller Serpico from 1973 and newly-restored gems from Jean-Pierre Melville, Michelangelo Antonioni and Souleymane Cissé are among the highlights of the Venice Film Festival's Classics lineup, which organizers unveiled Wednesday.

Antonioni's 1950 crime romance Story of a Love Affair, Cissé's groundbreaking Mali drama The Young Girl from 1975 and Melville's thriller Le Cercle Rouge (1970), starring Alain Delon, will be part of the Venice Classics section for the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

The lineup of films will first screen at the Italian festival Il Cinema Ritrovato, which runs Aug. 25-Aug. 31 in Bologna, as part of a collaboration between the two festivals meant as a sign of solidarity during the coronavirus crisis. Films from the program will screen in Venice in the months following. The 2020 Venice Film Festival runs Sept. 2-Sept. 12.

The 2020 selection, curated by Venice Festival Director Alberto Barbera in collaboration with Federico Gironi, ranges across five continents and nearly a century of cinema. It includes Fritz Lang's 1937 film noir You Only Live Once starring Sylvia Sidney and Henry Fonda, which StudioCanal has newly-restored; the 1976 Cuban drama The Last Summer from director Tomás Gutiérrez Alea, lovingly restored by the Cineteca di Cuba; Hiroshi Inagaki's Japanese adventure feature The Rickshaw Man from 1943, restored by Film Foundation and Kadokawa; and Claudine, John Barry's Harlem-set rom-com from 1974 featuring Diahann Carroll and James Earl Jones, which was jointly restored by Fox, Disney and Criterion.

Venice will be the first major film festival to be held after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe and is being viewed as a major testing ground for the industry amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Venice is expected to announce its official competition lineup next week.



