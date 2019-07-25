Venice Competition to Include Roman Polanski, Steven Soderbergh, James Gray’s ‘Ad Astra,’ Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’

The world’s oldest film festival will once again debut a slew of buzzy titles on the Lido.

The Venice Film Festival, the world’s oldest festival for movies, is unveiling the lineup for its 76th edition on Thursday morning.

That also means that awards season officially kicks off as a slew of Oscar hopefuls start their campaigns in Italy once again. Festival director Alberto Barbera, who has had a golden touch in recent years when it comes to launching Academy Award winners, started unveiling the program in Rome late in the morning.

Jury head Lucrecia Martel will lead a jury of international film names to bestow top prizes: the Golden Lion for best film, the Grand Special Jury Prize, the Silver Lion for best director, the Special Jury Prize, the Volpi Cup for best actor and actress, the best screenplay honor, and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for best young actor or actress.

Hirokazu Kore-eda's The Truth, starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ludivine Sagnier and Ethan Hawke will open the festival. The film, Kore-eda's follow-up to his Palme d'Or-winning Shoplifters, is a reflection on the relationship between a mother and a daughter, as well as the art of acting.

Netflix will have a solid lineup once again in Venice this year after scoring big last when Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma took home the Golden Lion and the Coen Bros. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs won the Best Screenplay award.

Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film Marriage Story explores a continuous divorce and child custody battle between two artists who are intent on living on opposite coasts. Cue the Kramer vs. Kramer comparisons now. It stars Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta and Merritt Wever. Interestingly, the film is expected to be the only film to hit the trifecta of fall festivals: Venice, Telluride and Toronto.As previously announced, Giuseppe Capotondi's art thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy, starring Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland and Mick Jagger will close the festival in a special out-of-competition screening.

Brad Pitt stars in James Gray's Ad Astra, another astronaut film following Venice debuts of Gravity and First Man.

Other films competing for the Golden Lion include Pablo Larrain’s Ema, Roy Andersson's About Endlessness,and Olivier Assayas' Wasp Network.

Julie Andrews and and Pedro Almodovar with be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in acting and directing respectively.

Venice will also be back with its VR competition, debuting a wide range of new projects from around the globe that explore the latest advances in VR technology and storytelling.

The 76th Venice Film Festival runs Aug. 28-Sept. 7.

FULL LINEUP (UPDATING LIVE)

COMPETITION

The Truth, Hirokazu Kore-eda

The Perfect Candidate, Haifaa Al-Mansour

About Endlessness, Roy Andersson

Wasp Network, Olivier Assayas

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Guest of Honour, Atom Egoyan

Ad Astra, James Gray

A Herdade, Tiago Guedes

Gloria Mundi, Robert Guediguian

Waiting for the Barbarians, Ciro Guerra

Ema, Pablo Larrain

Saturday Fiction, Lou Ye

Martin Eden, Pietro Marcello

La Mafia Non E Piu Quella Di Una Volta, Franco Maresco

The Painted Bird, Vaclav Marhoul

Il Sindaco del Rione Sanita, Mario Martone

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Joker, Todd Phillips

J'accuse, Roman Polanski

The Laundromat, Steven Soderbergh

No. 7 Cherry Lane, Yonfan

OUT OF COMPETITION SPECIAL EVENTS

The Burnt Orange Heresy, Giuseppe Capotondi

Goodbye, Dragon Inn, Tsai Ming-Ling

No One Left Behind, Guillermo Arriaga

Electric Swan, Konstantina Kotzamani

Irreversible- Inversion Integrale, Gaspar Noe

ZeroZeroZero, Stefano Sollima

The New Pope, Paolo Sorrentino

Never Just a Dream: Stanley Kubrick and Eyes Wide Shut, Matt Wells

Seberg, Benedict Andrews

Vivere, Francesca Archibugi

Mosul, Matthew Michael Carnahan

Adults in the Room, Costa-Gavras

The King, David Michod

Tutto Il Mio Folle Amore, Gabriele Salvatores

OUT OF COMPETITION - NON FICTION

Woman, Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Anastasia Mikova

Roger Waters Us + Them, Sean Evans, Roger Waters

Citizen K, Alex Gibney

I Diari di Angela - Noi Due Cineaste. Capitolo Secondo, Tervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi

Citizen Rosi, Didi Gnocchi, Carolina Rosi

The Kingmaker, Lauren Greenfield

State Funeral, Sergei Loznitsa

Collective, Alexander Nanau

45 Seconds of Laughter, Tim Robbins

Il Pianeta In Mare, Andrea Segre

SCONFINI

Chiara Ferragni - Unposted, Elisa Amoruso

Once More Unto the Breach, Federico Ferrone, Michele Manzolini

The Scarecrows, Nouri Bouzid

Effetto Domino, Alessandro Rossetto

HORIZONS COMPETITION

Pelican Blood, Katrin Gebbe (Opening Film)

Blanco en Blanco, Theo Court

Mes Jours de Gloire, Antoine de Bary

Nevia, Nunzia de Stefano

Moffie, Oliver Hermanus

Have, Maryam, Ayesha, Sahraa Karimi

Rialto, Peter Mackie Burns

The Criminal Man, Dmitry Mamuliya

Giants Being Lonely, Great Patterson

Verdict, Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Just 6.5, Saeed Roustaee

Zumiriki, Oskar Alegria

Un Fils, Mehdi M. Barsaoui

Shadow of Water, Sasidharan Sanal Kumar

Sole, Carlo Sironi

Madre, Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Ballon, Pema Tseden

Atlantis, Valentyn Vasyanovych