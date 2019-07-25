Venice Competition to Include Roman Polanski, Steven Soderbergh, James Gray’s ‘Ad Astra,’ Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’
The world’s oldest film festival will once again debut a slew of buzzy titles on the Lido.
The Venice Film Festival, the world’s oldest festival for movies, is unveiling the lineup for its 76th edition on Thursday morning.
That also means that awards season officially kicks off as a slew of Oscar hopefuls start their campaigns in Italy once again. Festival director Alberto Barbera, who has had a golden touch in recent years when it comes to launching Academy Award winners, started unveiling the program in Rome late in the morning.
Jury head Lucrecia Martel will lead a jury of international film names to bestow top prizes: the Golden Lion for best film, the Grand Special Jury Prize, the Silver Lion for best director, the Special Jury Prize, the Volpi Cup for best actor and actress, the best screenplay honor, and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for best young actor or actress.
Hirokazu Kore-eda's The Truth, starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ludivine Sagnier and Ethan Hawke will open the festival. The film, Kore-eda's follow-up to his Palme d'Or-winning Shoplifters, is a reflection on the relationship between a mother and a daughter, as well as the art of acting.
Netflix will have a solid lineup once again in Venice this year after scoring big last when Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma took home the Golden Lion and the Coen Bros. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs won the Best Screenplay award.
Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film Marriage Story explores a continuous divorce and child custody battle between two artists who are intent on living on opposite coasts. Cue the Kramer vs. Kramer comparisons now. It stars Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta and Merritt Wever. Interestingly, the film is expected to be the only film to hit the trifecta of fall festivals: Venice, Telluride and Toronto.As previously announced, Giuseppe Capotondi's art thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy, starring Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland and Mick Jagger will close the festival in a special out-of-competition screening.
Brad Pitt stars in James Gray's Ad Astra, another astronaut film following Venice debuts of Gravity and First Man.
Other films competing for the Golden Lion include Pablo Larrain’s Ema, Roy Andersson's About Endlessness,and Olivier Assayas' Wasp Network.
Julie Andrews and and Pedro Almodovar with be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in acting and directing respectively.
Venice will also be back with its VR competition, debuting a wide range of new projects from around the globe that explore the latest advances in VR technology and storytelling.
The 76th Venice Film Festival runs Aug. 28-Sept. 7.
FULL LINEUP (UPDATING LIVE)
COMPETITION
The Truth, Hirokazu Kore-eda
The Perfect Candidate, Haifaa Al-Mansour
About Endlessness, Roy Andersson
Wasp Network, Olivier Assayas
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Guest of Honour, Atom Egoyan
Ad Astra, James Gray
A Herdade, Tiago Guedes
Gloria Mundi, Robert Guediguian
Waiting for the Barbarians, Ciro Guerra
Ema, Pablo Larrain
Saturday Fiction, Lou Ye
Martin Eden, Pietro Marcello
La Mafia Non E Piu Quella Di Una Volta, Franco Maresco
The Painted Bird, Vaclav Marhoul
Il Sindaco del Rione Sanita, Mario Martone
Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
Joker, Todd Phillips
J'accuse, Roman Polanski
The Laundromat, Steven Soderbergh
No. 7 Cherry Lane, Yonfan
OUT OF COMPETITION SPECIAL EVENTS
The Burnt Orange Heresy, Giuseppe Capotondi
Goodbye, Dragon Inn, Tsai Ming-Ling
No One Left Behind, Guillermo Arriaga
Electric Swan, Konstantina Kotzamani
Irreversible- Inversion Integrale, Gaspar Noe
ZeroZeroZero, Stefano Sollima
The New Pope, Paolo Sorrentino
Never Just a Dream: Stanley Kubrick and Eyes Wide Shut, Matt Wells
Seberg, Benedict Andrews
Vivere, Francesca Archibugi
Mosul, Matthew Michael Carnahan
Adults in the Room, Costa-Gavras
The King, David Michod
Tutto Il Mio Folle Amore, Gabriele Salvatores
OUT OF COMPETITION - NON FICTION
Woman, Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Anastasia Mikova
Roger Waters Us + Them, Sean Evans, Roger Waters
Citizen K, Alex Gibney
I Diari di Angela - Noi Due Cineaste. Capitolo Secondo, Tervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi
Citizen Rosi, Didi Gnocchi, Carolina Rosi
The Kingmaker, Lauren Greenfield
State Funeral, Sergei Loznitsa
Collective, Alexander Nanau
45 Seconds of Laughter, Tim Robbins
Il Pianeta In Mare, Andrea Segre
SCONFINI
Chiara Ferragni - Unposted, Elisa Amoruso
Once More Unto the Breach, Federico Ferrone, Michele Manzolini
The Scarecrows, Nouri Bouzid
Effetto Domino, Alessandro Rossetto
HORIZONS COMPETITION
Pelican Blood, Katrin Gebbe (Opening Film)
Blanco en Blanco, Theo Court
Mes Jours de Gloire, Antoine de Bary
Nevia, Nunzia de Stefano
Moffie, Oliver Hermanus
Have, Maryam, Ayesha, Sahraa Karimi
Rialto, Peter Mackie Burns
The Criminal Man, Dmitry Mamuliya
Giants Being Lonely, Great Patterson
Verdict, Raymund Ribay Gutierrez
Just 6.5, Saeed Roustaee
Zumiriki, Oskar Alegria
Un Fils, Mehdi M. Barsaoui
Shadow of Water, Sasidharan Sanal Kumar
Sole, Carlo Sironi
Madre, Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Ballon, Pema Tseden
Atlantis, Valentyn Vasyanovych