Venice Names Argentine Director Lucrecia Martel as Jury President

She will lead jurors in assigning awards for Golden Lion for best film and Silver Lions for grand jury prize and best director, as well as best actor, best actress, best screenplay, special jury prize and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

Argentine director Lucrecia Martel will serve as president of the jury for the 2019 Venice International Film Festival. Martel will lead jurors in assigning awards for Golden Lion for best film, Silver Lions for grand jury prize and best director, as well as best actor, best actress, best screenplay, special jury prize and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

Martel has directed four features, including The Swamp, The Holy Girl, The Headless Woman and, most recently, Zama, which debuted out-of-competition in Venice in 2017. She is currently working on her first documentary, Chocobar, about the murdered photographer and indigenous rights activist Javier Chocobar.

“It's an honor, a responsibility and a pleasure to be a part of this celebration of cinema, of humanity's immense desire to understand itself,” said Martel in a statement.

“Four feature films and a handful of shorts, in just under two decades, have been enough to make Lucrecia Martel Latin America’s most important female director, and one of the top worldwide,” said festival director Alberto Barbera.

“In her films, the originality of her stylistic research and her meticulous mise-en-scène are at the service of a worldview free of compromises, dedicated to exploring the mysteries of female sexuality and the dynamics of groups and classes,” he continued. “We are grateful to her for having enthusiastically agreed to put her exacting, yet anything but uncharitable, gaze at the service of this commitment we have requested of her.”

Recent jury presidents include Alfonso Cuarón, Sam Mendes, Annette Bening and, most recently, Guillermo del Toro.

As previously announced, Venice is set to honor Julie Andrews and Pedro Almodovar with lifetime achievement awards. The 2019 Venice International Film Festival is set to take place from Aug 28 to Sept. 7.