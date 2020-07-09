VENN to Launch in August With Slate of Original Shows

Set to broadcast live from Los Angeles, the gaming-centered digital media network is aimed at the Gen Z and millennial streaming audience.

Newly formed video game entertainment and news network VENN is set to launch in August with a lineup of original programming.

Live content aimed at Gen Z and millennial streamers — including talk shows, news, game shows and docuseries — will be delivered in different formats from the company's 50,000 square foot studio in Playa Vista, California.

"From conception, VENN has been laser-focused on elevating the creators of this generation with production leadership, a chance to flex new creative muscles and grow their audiences via our broad distribution" said co-CEO Ariel Horn. "As we close in on our August launch, we’re thrilled to pull back the curtain on the first wave of programming - and the unique blend of talent curated from the worlds of gaming and cutting edge digital storytelling."

The digital network, which describes itself as a "live 24/7 network for gaming, streaming, esports and entertainment audiences," includes a team of veterans from game industry giants such as Twitch, Riot Games and Blizzard Entertainment. VENN was originally set to launch in July, and its new launch date of Aug. 5 still falls within the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders.

Upon its launch, the lineup of shows will include gaming and pop culture daily variety show VENN Arcade Live; competition series Dare Package, billed as an unboxing challenge for streamers; a choose-your-own-adventure type show called Guest House, where streamers customize their own TV show in an ultimate streaming space; as well as interactive fitness show Looking for Gains and a variety program featuring musicians, artists and creators.

"We’re disrupting the traditional television business model and giving birth to a powerful voice in GenZ and Millennial entertainment. We identify and curate fan favorite talent, develop and elevate their content with a world class TV production infrastructure, then rapidly scale it all via our universally distributed network”, said the other co-CEO, Ben Kusin. "There’s a currency in generational talents and a currency in generational movements, and that timeliness can’t wait for traditional TV to adapt. The time for VENN is now."

Top gaming personalities appearing in shows will include NBA2K player @CashNasty, Twitch streamer @TheSushiDragon, performing artist @ChrissyConstanza, show host @AustinOnTwitter and esports host for Riot Games, James "Dash" Patterson.

There will be 20 hours of programming per week in this first phase, with the goal of expanding to 50 hours next year. In the coming months, more announcements about VENN's talent and show lineup will be unveiled.

VENN launches in beta on Aug. 5. The company will open a flagship studio in New York in 2021.