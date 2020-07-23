Gaming Network VENN Unveils Distribution Lineup Ahead of August Launch

Initial platform partners include Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

Newly formed video game entertainment and news network VENN unveiled on Thursday its distribution lineup including top digital and TV platforms that will broadcast live content in a 24/7 cycle.

VENN's initial platform partners include Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch, which will all use the watchVENN handle.

"We’re proud to welcome VENN as the first gaming television network to broadcast 24/7 live on Twitter," said Rishi Chadha head of gaming content partnerships at Twitter. "Bringing round the clock gaming content to our audience for the first time needed the right partner, and VENN’s celebration of diverse digital pop culture and personalities is a natural fit."

Chadha continued, "Gamers on Twitter will now have the opportunity to watch, and engage with, live programming within the same feed, continuing the tradition of Twitter as the home of the gaming & pop culture conversation."

Content will also be available via the website at venn.tv, expanding throughout August to platforms such as Distro TV, STIRR, Xumo and Visio SmartCast. Additional distribution partners will be revealed in coming weeks.

"VENN was designed to be always on and always accessible to its viewers," said David Eichenstein vp of business development. "This group of partners — which represent the present and future of streaming - are the perfect cross-section to help ensure that goal becomes a reality right from the start."

The network recently announced its slate of original programming, including talk shows, news programs, game shows, docuseries and variety shows, all of which feature well-known gaming personalities and are aimed at Gen Z and millennial streamers. 20 hours of weekly programming will be offered in the first phase, soon moving to 50 hours.

VENN is located in Los Angeles, with a flagship studio set to open in New York next year.