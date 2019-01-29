Verizon Loses 46,000 Pay TV Subs in Fourth Quarter

The telecom giant, led by CEO Hans Vestberg, also confirmed a $4.6 billion charge for its Oath unit.

Telecom giant Verizon said Tuesday that it lost 46,000 net pay TV subscribers for its Fios video service in the fourth quarter, compared with a 29,000 loss in the year-ago period.

The telecom giant in December had said that it was taking a charge of around $4.6 billion for its Oath unit in the fourth quarter, saying "the goodwill balance of the Oath reporting unit was approximately $4.8 billion prior to the incurrence of this impairment charge."

Verizon, led by CEO Hans Vestberg, has said that its pay TV subscriber drops have continued to "reflect the shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings." The company ended 2018 with 4.5 million Fios video subscribers.

Fios competes with cable and satellite TV services. Its broadband service added 54,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter, compared with 47,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017, to end 2018 with 6.1 million.

After its acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, Verizon in 2017 created Oath, which encompasses all of its media and advertising businesses. Verizon's fourth-quarter media revenue reached $2.1 billion, down 5.8 percent from the year-ago period, but up from the third quarter "due to seasonal advertising spending."

Verizon's quarterly profit came in at $2.07 billion, or 47 cents per share, down from $18.78 billion, or $4.56 per share, in the year-ago quarter. But adjusted for special items, earnings hit $1.12 per share, up from 86 cents in the year-ago quarter and ahead of the $1.09 Wall Street consensus expectation.