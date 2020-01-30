Verizon Lost 51,000 Pay TV Subscribers in Fourth Quarter

The telecom giant, led by CEO Hans Vestberg, reported its fourth-quarter results.

Telecom giant Verizon on Thursday reported that it lost 51,000 net pay TV subscribers for its Fios consumer video service in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of 46,000 in the year-ago period and a loss of 67,000 in the third quarter.

For all of 2019, it lost 225,000 Fios video subscribers in its core consumer unit, compared with 171,000 in 2018. The company cited "the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings."

Fios, which competes with cable and satellite TV services, ended 2019 with 4.15 million total video subscribers in its consumer unit and 77,000 in its business unit.

Verizon, led by CEO Hans Vestberg, did not immediately say how many of its users have taken advantage of the telecom giant's deal with Walt Disney's Disney+ streaming service. Management had previously said that the deal has exceeded the firm's expectations. Disney said a day after the service's November launch that it had hit 10 million signups.

The companies' agreement gives some of the phone giant's wireless and Internet customers a year of Disney+ for free. The offer applies to Verizon's wireless unlimited customers and new Fios Internet and 5G home Internet customers. Approximately 17 million Verizon wireless accounts are unlimited, and "a pretty significant number" of those are expected to take advantage of the Disney+ offer, Verizon previously said.

Verizon Media unit revenue in the fourth quarter came to $2.1 billion, nearly unchanged from the year-ago period. "This is a meaningful improvement from the decline reported at the beginning of the year," the company said. "Gains in native advertising and the demand-side platform continue to be offset by declines in legacy desktop search revenue streams."