Verizon Teams With FaZe Clan for Coronavirus Charity Gaming Event

For the latest in its 'Pay it Forward Live' series, the telecom giant has partnered with the esports org to host a head-to-head 'Fortnite' match between DJ Marshmello and FaZe Clan's Nate Hill.

Verizon is teaming with esports and media organization FaZe Clan to expand its weekly streaming series to support small business affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Pay It Forward Live, into gaming.

Launched last week with a performance by Dave Matthews, the series will host its first gaming event, a head-to-head Fortnite match between DJ Marshmello and FaZe Clan's Nate Hill, on Tuesday night at 5 p.m. PT. The 45-minute event will be streamed live on Twitch, Verizon's Twitter account, Yahoo Entertainment and on Fios Channel 501.

“So many of us have been affected by the COVID-19 virus, and now more than ever we need to stand together and help each other. I’m proud to be teaming up with Verizon & Nate Hill to help small businesses,” said Marshmello.

“I am proud FaZe Clan is teaming up with Verizon to help small businesses in need. As a gamer, I rely on these companies like local restaurants for food every day," added Hill.

Verizon has donated $2.5 million to Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s small business COVID-19 relief efforts and, with the Pay It Forward Live series, the company plans to donate another $2.5 million, adding $10 for each use of the #PayItForwardLive hashtag.

Verizon has also donated a combined $14 million to various nonprofits across the country, such as No Kind Hungry, the American Red Cross and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

FaZe Clan, meanwhile, organized the weekly #FIGHT2FUND pro-am charity gaming tournament series earlier this month to aid in the fight against the pandemic.