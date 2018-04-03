Versace's Iconic Butterfly Print Comes In for a Second Landing

And it's beach-ready.

In memory of the 20th anniversary of Gianni Versace’s death, his sister, Donatella, resurrected the late designer’s beloved novelty prints for Spring 2018. Much to everyone’s delight – the Versace butterfly resurfaced. The whimsical print first debuted on the runway in the Spring/Summer 1995 collection; the pieces landed multiple covers then, from U.S. Vogue's April 1995 issue to Elle France. The butterflies were such a hit, they were even immortalized on Versace fine china. On the Spring 2018 runway, the motif came in for a second landing, recreated on a beach-ready robe, towel, suit and tote – with new additions that include pool slides and sunglasses.

The print has even made its way to the red carpet. "I'm having a real '90s moment right now," Margot Robbie told Vogue at the New York premiere of Goodbye, Christopher Robin back in October, where she was wearing an archival Versace gown styled by Kate Young.

Here is the lowdown on the rest of the goods.

Versace Butterfly one piece swim suit; $600, available soon on Versace.com and in-store at Versace boutiques worldwide.

Butterfly print beach tote bag; $1,475.

Butterfly beach towel; $725, for purchase on Versace.com.

Butterfly print slides; $450, for purchase on Versace.com and in-store.

Get your hands on one of these poolside pieces before they fly off of shelves for good.