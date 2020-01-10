Versace Releases Watch Based on Famed Jennifer Lopez Dress

The Oscars hopeful's vintage Grammys print is back again — this time as a $1,495 wristwatch.

Jennifer Lopez's jungle-print Versace dress is continuing its marathon comeback.

Originally worn to the Grammys in 2000 and sparking the creation of Google Images, the green gown made a return to the runway for Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2020, when the Hustlers star and Oscars hopeful strutted down the runway in a redux of the design in September.

This time, Versace is releasing the pattern in watch form, which will set a fan back $1,495. The Medusa Frame jungle-print timepiece with Roman numerals will head to retailers in May. It comes with an interchangeable black leather strap for a more subtle swap.

The Lopez dress was back in the headlines in November, when the Italian fashion house sued Fashion Nova for knocking off several of its designs, including Lopez's "iconic" gown. The runway look was worn as a popular Halloween costume for fans in 2019 (even Lisa Rinna dressed as the "On the Floor" singer). "Versace seeks to bring an end to Fashion Nova’s latest brazen attempt at copying the work of yet another famous and world-renowned designer," the court papers read.

Lopez also donned a custom Versace look worth $15,000 when she rang in her 50th birthday last year.

She will learn if she's nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar on Monday. If so, maybe Lopez will sport a custom version of the timepiece on the Oscars red carpet Feb. 9, just one week after her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show in Miami.